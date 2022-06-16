Oswego police reports / June 16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Declines further investigation

A 29-year-old Oswego man told village police at 6:23 p.m. June 13 that someone had used his personal information to open multiple online accounts in his name. Police said the victim declined to have the report further investigated.

ID theft reported

A 26-year-old Oswego man told village police at 12 p.m. June 13 that someone used his name to take out a loan for $700. Police said they are investigating.

Cash stolen from register

Oswego police took a report at 5:03 p.m. June 12 of cash being stolen from a register at a retail store in the 2500 block of Route 34.

Criminal trespass reported

Oswego police took a report of criminal trespass at 1 p.m. June 12 at a senior apartment building on Orchard Road. Police said they are investigating.

Battery reported at restaurant

Oswego police took a report of a battery involving two women at 1:30 a.m. June 12 at a restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Catalytic converter stolen

Oswego police took a report of a catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked overnight June 8 at a restaurant in the 2700 bock of Route 34.

Battery reported at restaurant

Oswego police took a report of a battery that occurred at 1 p.m. June 11 at a restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34. No arrests or injuries were reported.