Oswego police issue traffic alert for PrairieFest

The Oswego Police Department is reminding the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego beginning Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, due to PrairieFest activities. Motorists should expect delays in particular while traveling on the following:

• Route 71 between Route 34 and Forest Avenue.

• Plainfield Road between Route 71 and Woolley Road.

• Madison, Washington and Main streets in the downtown Oswego area.

In particular, there will be delays between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in the downtown area because of the PrairieFest parade. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not coming in for the festival.

Festival volunteers will be assisting with parking directions. Parking for PrairieFest activities will be available at the following locations:

• District 308 Transportation Center parking lot with access from Stonehill Road (55 Stonehill Road).

• Oswego High School (south and north lots).

• Park District soccer fields. There will be no access to the gravel parking lot at the soccer fields.

Entry into the Oswego High School south lot at Route 71 and Franklin Street will not be available to motorists traveling south on Route 71 (no left turn).