Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies take Texas man who displayed firearm at resort into custody

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies took a Texas man into custody Thursday, June 16, while executing a search warrant at the Fox Bluff Resort south of Oswego.

Charges are being reviewed against Marco Tapia, 36, a Sheriff”s Office spokesman said.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said the events that led to Tapia’s arrest began at approximately 2 a.m. June 16 when deputies responded to the resort at 8045 Van Emmon Road just west of Route 71 to check on the well being of a female juvenile that had checked into the resort June 14.

While conducting the well-being check, the Sheriff’s Office said Tapia answered a door at a trailer with a firearm in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office described Tapia as “agitated and uncooperative” during his interaction with deputies.

Deputies ordered Tapia to put the firearm away and he eventually obeyed and the well-being check on the juvenile was completed.

After leaving the residence, deputies determined Tapia was prohibited form possessing a firearm and, with the assistance of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, obtained a search warrant for the trailer that Tapia was staying in in an effort to seize the firearm.

Deputies returned to the resort to execute the search warrant at 8 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office said Tapia exited the trailer and eventually complied with deputies on the scene who took him into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office described the incident as isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to the public or patrons at Fox Bluff Resort.

Also in the statement, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the staff and management at the resort for their assistance and cooperation throughout the incident.

In the statement, Lance Beatch, resort owner, said, “What was potentially a combative situation with a new guest was masterfully diffused by members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The [Kendall County] Sheriff’s Office did a wellness check on this new guest which evolved into a situation that was defused within a few minutes. Out of an abundance of caution, the [Kendall County] Sheriff’s Office deputies and a tactical team were on scene as there was mention of a firearm. The new guests have now departed the campground and were cordial throughout the ordeal.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.