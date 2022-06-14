Trials looming in Boulder Hill drive-by shooting that claimed two lives

YORKVILLE – The two men charged with murder in connection with a deadly 2020 drive-by shooting in Boulder Hill are expected to go to separate trials later this year.

James E. Brown, Jr., 28, of North Aurora and Jaquarance Handley, 33, of Joliet have each been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In what police described as an attempted gangland hit, the two allegedly used an AR-15 assault rifle to shoot into a home on Sierra Road in the unincorporated Boulder Hill community late on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, resulting in the death of two women.

Cassandra Chatman died shortly afterwards at a nearby hospital, while her grown daughter Changina Chatman succumbed to her injuries several months later.

The intended target of the shooting escaped, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said.

Kendall County authorities arrested Brown and Handley within hours of the shooting and recovered the alleged murder weapon.

Brown admitted to being a member of a street gang during an interview with law enforcement after the shooting, according to court documents.

Since their arrests, both men have been in custody at the Kendall County jail on $2 million bond.

James E. Brown, left, and Jaquarance Handley James E. Brown, left, and Jaquarance Handley

A trail date for Brown, 28, was to have been set during a hearing at the Kendall County Courthouse on June 14, but defense attorney Joseph Lopez sought additional time to meet with his client.

Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer granted Lopez’ request, scheduling an Aug. 22 hearing to set the trial date.

While in jail, Handley, 33, has been charged with crimes 10 times, including aggravated battery to a corrections officer and criminal damage to property, according to Kendall County First State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka.

Shlifka said Handley declined to participate in an electronic remote hearing to set a trial date for the murder case and that the hearing has now been scheduled to take place on June 17 at the jail.



