Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner June 14 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, June 14. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner at 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entrée is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after dinner speaker is Ret. Col.Larry Keifesh, USMC, whose topic is “The Great Reset and Why We Need a Great Awakening!” This is one of the most important topics in your lifetime and all should be knowledgeable of what’s being proposed for you, according to the league.