Fire damages apartments, outbuilding on Route 31 near Oswego

Oswego Fire Protection District officials are continuing their investigation into the cause of a Sunday morning fire that damaged a large outbuilding and two attached apartment units in the 2200 block of Route 31 in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 8 a.m. June 12 on a report of smoke detectors going off and a smell of smoke in one of the apartments.

By 9:09 a.m., firefighters, assisted by firefighters from other area fire departments, had brought the fire under control.

Fire crews and investigators remained on the scene until 12:30 p.m.

No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the blaze, which rendered the two apartments uninhabitable.

A dollar loss has yet to be determined, according to the fire district.

Assisting Oswego firefighters at the scene were firefighters from Aurora, Naperville and the Bristol-Kendall, Plainfield and Sugar Grove fire districts, and the MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigation Team.

Firefighters from Bolingbrook and the Montgomery and Countryside fire districts provided coverage at Oswego fire stations during the blaze and its immediate aftermath.



