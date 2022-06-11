Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – July 30 for all ages. Adventure is just one book away. Stop by the Information Desk to join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

Silent Book Club: every Thursday starting June 9, 7 to 8 p.m. A book club unlike others. Come to the Library’s Carnegie Quiet Reading Room and make yourself comfortable in one of our cozy chairs. Read quietly with other book lovers in silent camaraderie. Follow “Plano’s Silent Book Club” on Facebook. No registration required.





New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, June 9 and 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, June 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting “Lost in Paradise”. Open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Book Club: Wednesday, June 15, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett will be discussed. The book for July will be “Send Down the Rain” by Charles Martin. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, June 25, 11 am.. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions about computers, cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. Bring your device for the best experience. No registration required.

Youth programs

Pizza and Pages (entering grades 6-9): Tuesday, June 14 or Thursday, June 16, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “Space Case” by Stuart Gibbs will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.

Marshmallow Mania: Monday, June 13, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For independent students entering grades K-2. Come join us for art, math, and building activities—all involving marshmallows. At the end of the program you’ll be given a marshmallow snack to enjoy at home. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, June 15, 22, 29, July 6 and 13, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, June 13, 20, 27 and July 11, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Science Adventures: Tuesday, June 21, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 2-6, with an adult. Come to the library dressed for some messy science fun. You’ll get to make (and take home) a sensory bottle and work on other projects. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Program will be held outside, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Meeting Room.

Summer Science Fun: Monday, June 27, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent students entering grades 1-6. Join us as we explore the science of heat. You’ll get to watch a marshmallow melt and build your own s’more. Dress for mess. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Program will be held outside, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Meeting Room.