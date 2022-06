The Oswego high School Class of 1977 will host its 45th class reunion from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Fox Valley Kickers, 1015 Harvey Road in Oswego. Classmates and teachers from classes of 1976, 1977 and 1978 are invited.

Bring a dish to pass. Chicken (fried and baked), plates and flatware will be provided. Cash bar will be available. No drinks or coolers are allowed. Remember to bring chairs and your yearbook to sign.