Firefighters quickly douse blaze in basement of Oswego home

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the basement of a home located in the 4000 block of McLaren Drive in Oswego early Friday evening, June 10.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 6:30 p.m. off Minkler Road in the Hunt Club subdivision on the village’s south side.

“Upon arrival, fire crews promptly located and extinguished a basement fire within approximately four minutes. The fire was confined to the area of origin,” the fire district said.

A damage estimate is not yet available and the home remains habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to suspicious in nature, the fire district said.

Oswego firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from the Plainfield and Montgomery and Countryside Fire Protection Districts. Aurora Township Fire Protection District firefighters provided local station coverage.



