Plano police reports / June 9, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Juvenile arrested on battery charge

Plano police arrested a juvenile at 6:45 p.m. June 5 on Klatt Street at Pratt Street while responding to a report of a disturbance. Police said the juvenile was charged with battery and later released to their parents.

DUI arrest

Plano police arrested Alejandro Rocha, 20, of the 400 block of East Clark Street, Plano, at 2:55 a.m. June 4 on North Street at Center Street on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Rocha was released pending a court appearance.

Trespass arrest

Plano police arrested Armando Guzman, 34, of the 300 block of Wentworth Street, Sandwich, at 3:18 a.m. June 5 at a store in the 400 block of West South Street on a charge of criminal trespass. Police said the suspect was booked and released pending a court appearance.

Arrested on East Charles Street

Plano police arrested Jorge Gonzalez, 32, of the 300 block of South Center Street, Plano, at 7:18 p.m. June 1 in the 100 block of East Charles Street on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Police said Gonzalez later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Child endangerment

Plano police said Tachae Miles, 27, of the 800 block of West Route 34, Plano, was charged with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child at 11 a.m. June 2 at a grocery store in the 7000 block of Burroughs Avenue. Police said they were summoned to the store on a report of a lockout from a motor vehicle. Police said Miles told officers she left her children, ages 1 and 2, respectively, at home alone. Miles was later released pending a court appearance.