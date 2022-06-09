Oswego police reports / June 9, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:09 p.m. June 6 in the 40th block of Sedgwick Road. Police said a mailbox was struck and damaged.

Battery report

Oswego police took a report of a battery between a 20-year-old victim and a 41-year-old suspect at 7:41 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said both parties claimed the other was the aggressor. Neither party wished to pursue criminal charges in the incident, police said.

DUI arrest on Galena Road

Oswego police said Dathan N. Tye, 51, of Montgomery, was injured at 1:10 a.m. June 2 when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a tree on Galena Road at Concord Drive South. Police said Tye was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and charged with driving under the influence.

Catalytic converter theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle at 1:30 p.m. June 2 at a business in the 400 block of Treasure Drive. Police said the catalytic converter is valued at $400.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage done to the rearview mirror of a vehicle at 9:01 p.m. June 2 in the 200 block of Liszka Lane.

Minor injury in crash

Oswego police reported one person received a minor injury in a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:33 a.m. June 3 on Paradise Drive at Route 71. Police said the injured motorist was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police took a report of obstructing identification and driving while license revoked at 5:59 p.m. June 3 at the police station. Police said they are investigating the incident, which dates to a traffic stop June 27, 2021.

License violation

Oswego police arrested Damauri C. Douglas, 19, of the 4000 block of Mable Court, Aurora, at 8 a.m. June 3 on Ogden Falls Boulevard and Treasure Drive on a charge of driving while license revoked. Police said Douglas’ vehicle was towed, and he was released pending a court appearance.

$1,000 lost online

A 20-year-old Oswego resident reported sending $1,000 to an internet entity under the pretense of investing in cryptocurrency June 4, Oswego police reported. Police said the case was closed at the victim’s request.

Burglary under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a burglary at that occurred at 4 p.m. June 1 at a fitness center in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said a male African American suspect damaged the gym lockers and stole keys worth $2,400.