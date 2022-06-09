Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 9, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Seek info in Bristol hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 12:59 p.m. June 5 in the 0-99 block of North Royal Oak Drive in Bristol Township. Deputies were told that a dark blue Ford Explorer left the roadway and struck a mailbox and then fled the scene. The sheriff’s office said the offending vehicle should have a damaged passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500.

Arrested on possession charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daevon Davis, 22, of the 300 block of School Street, Plano, at 9:25 p.m. June 5 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Galena Road near Concord Drive in Montgomery for improper lane use. The sheriff’s office said Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Bobby D. Ray, 27, of the 2500 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, for driving without a license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 9:20 p.m. June 5 in the 2500 block of Light Road. Ray was later released on a recognizance bond.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan A. Hairgrove, 39, of the 13000 block of Route 47 at 9:53 p.m. June 5 at his residence on a warrant for driving while license revoked. The sheriff’s office said Hairgrove was transported to the county jail for processing.

Cannabis citation issued

Sheriff’s deputies cited Joseph J. Vera, 20, of the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, for unlawful possession of cannabis after they stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in for an equipment violation at 1:52 a.m. June 6 on Route 30 at Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill.

Sexual assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual assault at 5:11 a.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Seneca Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel L. Alston, 26, of the 500 block of Waterford Drive in Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 7:39 a.m. June 4 in the area of Ogden and Farnsworth avenues. Police said Alston was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis. Police said Alton was taken into custody and transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Peter Acevedo, 53, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, on a charge of domestic battery at 2:34 p.m. at his residence. Police said Acevedo was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 6:01 p.m. June 4 at a residence in the 0-99 block of Shore Drive in Oswego Township.

DUI arrest on Orchard Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Khaled M. Arafat, 29, of the 2000 block of Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for numerous traffic violations at 10:48 p.m. June 4 on Orchard Road near Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. Police said Arafat was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic means at 8:04 a.m. June 3 in the 5000 block of Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Hit-and-run crash report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 11:16 a.m. June 3 in the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 2:08 p.m. June 3 in the 0-99 block of Springdale Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Newark resident injured, cited in crash

Newark resident Theresa Clow, 52, of the 9000 block of Chicago Road, was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:07 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of Millbrook Road and Route 71, according to the sheriff’s office. Newark Fire Protection District paramedics transported Clow to Morris Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. She was cited for failure to yield in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The other motorists involved were not hurt.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Regan A. Tomsa, 22, of the 8000 bock of Finnie Road, Newark, after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a property damage crash at 1:45 a.m. on Fox River Drive near Millhurst Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Tomsa was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies took a disorderly conduct report at 6:44 p.m. June 2 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communications at 1:55 p.m. June 1 in the 300 block of Benton Street in Big Grove Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 7:42 p.m. June 1 in the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 7:26 p.m. May 31 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:52 p.m. May 31 at a residence in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill.



