The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of COUNTRY Financial – Chris Heitz, located at 718 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville.

Community members toured the new office while enjoying refreshments. Heitz offers his clients a personalized plan for their Auto, Home, Commercial, Life, Disability, Long Term Care, or Medicare Supplement needs. Learn more at https://representatives.countryfinancial.com/chris.heitz/