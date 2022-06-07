Two injured in crash on Orchard Road at Mill Road in Oswego

Two Yorkville residents were injured in a two vehicle crash that occurred at 2 p.m. June 6 on Orchard Road at Mill Road in Oswego.

In a statement, police said the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by a 44 year-old Yorkville man ran a red light as it was proceeding northbound at the intersection and struck another vehicle being driven by a 59 year-old Yorkville resident.

Police said the 59 year-old Yorkville resident and a 93 year-old passenger in her vehicle, also from Yorkville, were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.