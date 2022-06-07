Concept plans for 306 unit apartment complex on Oswego zoning commission agenda

The village of Oswego’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider concept plans for a 306 unit apartment complex when they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 9 at Village Hall.

Greystar Development Central, LLC is seeking village approval to develop the “Birchway of Oswego” apartments on a vacant 20 acre parcel located south of Ogden Avenue (Route 34) and west of the Ogden Falls subdivision.

The commission will render an advisory recommendation on the concept plans to the village board. The board will, in turn, cast the final ballot.

The village previously annexed the proposed apartment complex site and it is currently zoned B-3, commercial service and wholesale district.

According to the concept plans, the apartments would be located in three-story buildings, situated around a central storm-water detention pond with internal walking paths and a clubhouse located on the western portion of the property. The easternmost portion of the property would remain as open space. A dog park would be located at the southeast corner of the site.

Traffic access to the site would be off of Woodford Road to the west. The developers plan to extend Woodford Road from Route 34 to the north to the southern terminus of the complex site to provide the access from the development to the highway.

In a memo, Rod Zenner, the village’s development services director, noted that village staff believes the project would “provide additional housing opportunities to the village” and village staff “believes that the proposed residential use...may be appropriate due to the surrounding land uses.”

Zenner said in the memo that village staff recommends approval of the concept plans.