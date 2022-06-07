BREAKING: Montgomery police arrest suspect in Orchard Road shooting

Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. May 31 in traffic on Orchard Road at Mayfield Drive on the village’s west side.

In a statement issued Monday evening, June 6, police identified the suspect as Quinton J. McKee, 24, of Bolingbrook.

Police said McKee was taken into custody and is being held at the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged McKee with two counts of attempted murder/intent to kill or injure, a Class X felony; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony; one count of possession/use of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, a Class 4 felony, according to police.

In an earlier statement, police said their preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that gunshots were fired during a domestic road rage incident.

The shots struck a victim’s vehicle and an upper window of the Walgreens store located at 2091 Orchard Road.

No one was injured in the incident.