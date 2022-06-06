Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record.

June 2012

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis has named an accounting firm to audit the County Board per diem records after claims of some board members inappropriately being paid for meetings not attended.

June 2007

An Oswego man, Christopher Vaughn is charged with killing his wife and three kids. They incident appeared to occur on n access road off Interstate 55 near Channahon.

June 2002

The Yorkville Plan Commission reviewed the concept plan for Grande Reserve on the city’s northeast side. It will include 2804 single-family homes and could add 8,500 residents to the city.

June 1997

Months of volunteer labor put into Yorkville’s Riverfront Park was rewarded with a first place Governor’s Home Town Award.

June 1992

Full-time paramedics went on duty in Yorkville for the first time at 7 a.m. Monday. Paramedics manning the first shift were Jim Lloyd, Tim Fairfield and Brian Christ.

June 1987

Work has begun on rebuilding the Route 34 and Game Farm Road intersection. Several trees will be removed and a new bridge over the Blackberry Creek is planned.

June 1982

Twenty-two and a half years after his death a dream of Clarence Beecher’s will officially become reality. The Beecher Community Building on Game Farm Road will be dedicated.

June 1977

The first four park programs have been initiated by the Yorkville Park Commission They include a basketball clinic, Junior Miss Softball, adult physical fitness and open recreation class.

June 1972

Valerie Scribner was awarded a $50 savings bond for designing a crest for the City of Yorkville. The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce provided the bond and sponsored the contest for Yorkville High School art students. The Chamber also used the design and the City still uses an updated version.

June 1967

Kendall County will be allowed to issue bonds to construct a bridge over the Fox River south of Plano and the Battle of the Bridge is on. Dr. Edith Farnsworth, owner of property nearby and the glass house is objecting, stating the new bridge and approachway will destroy her property and come within 200 feet of her home.

June 1962

The father of YHS Homecoming, J. Gordon Smythe, has retired from his position as a teacher at YHS. He taught civics, history etc for 37 years.

June 1957

Charles G. Garrison, superintended of the Downs-Ellsworth Unit District 3 in McLean County is the new superintendent of schools for Yorkville.

June 1952

The case of the “Glass House” built near the five-mile bridge has entered its second week in Kendall County Court. The case is over an argument between the owner, Dr. Edith B. Farnsworth of Chicago and the architect, internationally famous Mies Van der Rohe, also of Chicago. Farnsworth states the building was to be finished for about $50,000 and she has paid $80,000 to date. Architect fees have not been paid, hence the suit.

June 1947

Judge L. R. Jeter, with a flair for statistics, tells us that in the last 49 cases he heard he collected a total of $449. Fines were from $5 to $100.

June 1942

A meeting was held at the Yorkville Courthouse to organize a drive for USO funds. The quota set for the county is $1,000.

June 1937

Forty-one members of the senior class at Yorkville High School will receive their diplomas in exercises to be held in the high school gym. The class has decided to wear caps and gowns this year, a tradition that has been abandoned during the past several years.

June 1932

We sometimes wonder just why, on some of these hot, humid days, the founders of Yorkville saw fit to put the business houses down in the valley. We go home on the hill at night and glory in the breezes that cool our sweating brow.

June 1927

The people of Yorkville were startled Friday morning when the gas went off and dinner plans were thrown awry. It was but a short distance to death when Lewis Keppler, the big man on the bridge construction crew, went under the influence of gas when trying to plug the end of a pipe which had been broken during the bridge building operations. He was saved by the pulmotor and is back on the job.

June 1922

The Bristol park had a large orchestra of locusts working overtime Sunday. It has been a long time since we have been visited by them and judging by the noise they made, they were glad to get here again.

June 1917

James Naden of Plattville is remodeling his house and installing lights.

June 1912

Sheriff Henderson now drives a new automobile of the runabout type.

June 1907

Automobile speed laws: six miles an hour around corners, 10 miles in business district, 15 miles in residence district and must stop on signal to keep from scaring a horse.

June 1902

An electrical storm visited Yorkville Thursday night about 10 p.m. and continued for about three hours. At 12:30 a.m., the big ice houses of Esch Brothers and Rabe were struck by lightning and destroyed.

June 1897

Some of the farmers have been obliged to re-plant their corn on account of the ravages of the cut-worm.

June 1892

The ninth annual commencement exercises of Yorkville High School will be held at the Methodist Church The class of ‘92 is not large, numbering five: C. Emmett Jeter, Nelson Morley, George Moulton, Vine Raymond and Miss Leila Robbins.

June 1887

The Plano Harvester Co. will commence to make 500 more harvesters. The demand for the machines has already exceeded the supply.

June 1882

Friday morning last about 7 o’clock, William Finlayson was crossing the Bristol bridge. There was a sudden crash and down went the southern span in to the river with Mr. F on it. A foot bridge was soon built across the chasm. No damage was done to Uncle Willie.

June 1877

Commissioner Dunbar is hauling gravel from the river and putting it on the streets of Yorkville.

June 1872

The name of the Mellington post office has been changed by the department to Millington, and now the latter name takes precedence of all others in the old village of Milford.

June 1867

The young men in Yorkville should form a ball club and give the Bristol Club a turn for the Championship. So turn out Gabel, Lee, Goodale, Chapel, Burton, Smith and the rest, and exercise your muscle. It is a healthy and invigorating game.