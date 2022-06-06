June 06, 2022
Sandwich High School seniors awarded 2022 Gil Morrison Scholarship

Pictured from left are Alijah Campbell, Jaye Morrison, and Hannah Limon at the May 18 Sandwich High School Senior Awards Night.

Two Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarships were presented at the Sandwich High School Senior Awards Night on Wednesday, May 18.

Alijah Campbell and Hannah Limon were this year’s recipients.

Gil Morrison, whom the scholarship honors, was in education for 34 years at Sandwich schools and served as the DeKalb County Regional Superintendent. He coached sports, speech team, directed plays and taught language arts, social studies, and the Challenge Program in District 430.

The eight educators who make up the selection committee, as well as the Morrison family, look forward to awarding this annual scholarship in the coming years. To donate to the Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship Fund, go to gofundme.com/gil-morrison-memorial-scholarship.