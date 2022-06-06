Oswego’s new finance director a CPA who has served as budget chief in Hinsdale, Park Ridge

The village of Oswego has hired Andrea Lamberg to serve as its new finance director to oversee the village’s finances.

Lamberg brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including 15 years in government financial management, according to information provided by the village.

As the village’s finance director, Lamberg takes responsibility for compiling the village’s annual budget for Village Board review and adoption, completion of the annual audit and overall management of the village’s financial assets.

Lamberg began her role with the village May 20 and succeeds retiring finance director Mark Horton.

“I am honored to serve the residents and businesses of the village of Oswego as their next finance director,” Lamberg said. “Mark has done an outstanding job creating and maintaining a solid financial foundation – one committed to integrity, transparency, accuracy and timeliness. Alongside the exceptional finance team Mark built, I will continue this work to ensure the Village’s ongoing financial stability.”

Lamberg was most recently the finance director for the village of Hinsdale. Previously, she served the city of Park Ridge for nearly a decade, including as finance director, and the village of Lincolnwood and Brown County, Wisc.

Lamberg has received the Government Finance Officer’s Association awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting and Distinguished Budget Presentation.

Lamberg, who is a certified public accountant, received her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“Andrea brings a wealth of experience that will serve Oswego as we face many of our most immediate challenges, including funding a new water source and investing in our infrastructure,” Village President Troy Parlier said. “The Village’s financial management will be in excellent hands.”

“It is an exciting time to join the leadership team and work with them to create a roadmap for Village operations, outline of future capital investment projects, and a financial plan for the Village’s future,” Lamberg said.