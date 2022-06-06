June 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct training program at Newark High School Tuesday

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has received several ballistic shields. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be conducting a training program at Newark High School, 413 Chicago Road in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the public will likely see an increased police presence in the Newark area while the program is underway.

The statement continued, “We ask that you keep this in mind when traveling around the Newark area. Again this is only training and there is no emergency. Thank you for your cooperation!”