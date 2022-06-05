United Church of Sandwich offering strawberry-rhubarb pies in June

The United Church of Sandwich’s Pie of the Month flavor for June is strawberry-rhubarb. Locally grown and hand-picked rhubarb is used in these pies.

Orders and payment are required in advance. Each pie is $20. Order deadline is June 14, with pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. June 18.

All pies will be available for pickup at the church, 512 Lions Road in Sandwich. No shipping or delivery is available.

For information or to place an order, visit UnitedChurchSandwich.org or call the church office at 815-786-9243.