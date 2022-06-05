United Church of Sandwich bbq fundraiser a success

The United Church of Sandwich thanks the community for supporting the church’s recent Pork Chop BBQ drive-thru. Bacon the mascot oversaw the cooking of the chops by our Master Grillers and gave them a thumbs-up. Upcoming church events include free hot dog lunches June 19 and July 16, Sandwich Fair (Log Cabin) on Sept. 7-11, Hill Craft Show (Log Cabin) on Sept. 29 and Brat Fest on Oct. 9. The church is located at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich. For information, visit unitedchurchsandwich.org or call 815-786-9243.