Sandwich police continuing investigation into fatal motorcycle crash

Sandwich police are continuing their investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 4:42 p.m. Friday, June 3 in the 300 block of East Arnold Street.

In a statement, police said officers responded to the crash on a report of a motorcycle striking a utility pole.

Police said the lone rider on the motorcycle, David C. Hayes, no age or address given, was treated at the scene by Sandwich Fire Protection District paramedics and then transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich where he was pronounced dead.

Personnel from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office also assisted at the crash scene, according to police.