Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – July 30 for all ages. Adventure is just one book away. Stop by the Information Desk to join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

Crafts to Go Kits: Available Wednesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Free decoupage picture frame craft kits for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Silent Book Club: every Thursday starting June 9, 7 to 8 p.m. A book club unlike others. Come to the Library’s Carnegie Quiet Reading Room and make yourself comfortable in one of our cozy chairs. Read quietly with other book lovers in silent camaraderie. Follow “Plano’s Silent Book Club” on Facebook. No registration required.

Card Making Class: Thursday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m. Americana theme. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. There is a $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Free Movies: Tuesday, June 7, all ages. 1 to 2:40 p.m. showing Encanto, rated PG. 6 to 8 p.m. showing Uncharted, rated PG-13. Refreshments will be served.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Medicare Basics: Monday, June 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m. This seminar will provide you with an overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, June 9 and 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, June 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting “Lost in Paradise”. Open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Book Club: Wednesday, June 15, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett will be discussed. The book for July will be “Send Down the Rain” by Charles Martin. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Youth programs

Pizza and Pages (entering grades 6-9): Tuesday, June 14 or Thursday, June 16, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “Space Case” by Stuart Gibbs will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.

Good Morning and Good Night Yoga: Wednesday, June 8, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. or 6:30 to 7 p.m. Open to all ages. Children under 6 must be with an adult. Explore yoga in a kid-friendly environment. Class will be led by certified instructor Danielle Todd. Bring your own yoga mat or use one of the mats provided.

Marshmallow Mania: Monday, June 13, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For independent students entering grades K-2. Come join us for art, math, and building activities—all involving marshmallows. At the end of the program you’ll be given a marshmallow snack to enjoy at home. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, June 15, 22, 29, July 6 and 13, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, June 13, 20, 27 and July 11, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.



