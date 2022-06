Open Roads ABATE washes windshields for motorcycle awareness

Members from Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. washed windshields at the Shell Gas Station on Route 34 in Sandwich on Saturday, May 14. This was done in conjunction with May being Motorcycle Awareness Month. Members washed windshields, passed out literature about ABATE and sold raffle tickets. Open Roads ABATE members who participated included Cliff Oleson, Fred Chaffer, Erin and Brian Smith, Bob and Cherie Mauer, Bill and Sally Kolb, Bruce Littlebrant, Mike Sundblom, Frank Lorang, Roger Treend and Patti Smith.