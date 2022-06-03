Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for June

The Yorkville Public Library is no longer be charging fines for overdue items. Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late and their account will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue, but if the items are returned, any overdue fines will be removed.

The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

2022 Summer Reading Program--Fizz! Boom! READ!: June 1 - July 31. YPL is excited to offer its summer reading program. Starting June 1, log your minutes on the paper reading log, which is available at the Youth Service desk or on YPL website’s main page. We challenge you to read 425 minutes in June and another 425 minutes in July. If you complete and record your minutes, you will earn one raffle ticket for each month completed. Stop by the library for your reading incentives after registering and start reading. Drawing for a Kindle Fire or a gift basket will be Aug. 3.

Escape Room Adventure- Little Red: Little Red will be available the month of June. Use the clues to open the boxes to save Grandma. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes, and, books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids however open to all young children. Please register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Window Art: June 1-4 by appointment. Help us liven up the library with window art. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108. Space is limited.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Virtual 3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s website to link to the YPL YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Send your creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

LEGO kits at YPL: June 6-10. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Chalk the Walk: Monday, June 6, 11 a.m. Join us in decorating the sidewalks outside the library. Weather permitting. Register on the YPL website.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, June 7 and 28, 3 to 4 p.m. This year our TAG members are focusing on “BE THE CHANGE” by giving back to the community. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, June 8 and 22, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, June 9 and 16, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Library internship: select Fridays during the summer 9 a.m. to noon. Children ages 9-13 years old are encouraged to fill out an application form for the opportunity to work at the library. If selected, you will join the library staff one Friday morning during the summer to assist in the daily tasks. Stop by the Youth Service desk for an application.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, June 13 and 27, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on June 13 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on June 27. Register for both days on the YPL website.

STEM Kit--Body: Monday, June 13, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville Library received a science grant for 30+ STEM Kits. We are highlighting a few of these STEM Kits this summer. Anatomy is for ages 7-10. We are exploring the human body and how it works using various stations for hands on experiments. Registration required; space is limited.

Farmacy Farmstand Story Time and Bee Presentation: Tuesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. We are heading back to the Farmacy Farmstand for a Honey Bee Story Time. Join us at the Farmacy for bee themed stories, then Pearl will talk about bees and beekeeping. We will NOT be near the bee hives. Farmacy Farmstand is located at 7260 Oakbrook Road in Newark.

Stories in the Park: Town Square Park, June 15, 11:30 a.m., weather permitting. Stories in the Park is back. Grab a blanket or chairs and join Ms. Jennette in the Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, to listen to several stories. Feel free to bring a sack lunch or purchase a hot dog meal from Hometown Hotdogs.

Getting Ready for Kindergarten: Thursdays, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville School District is hosting a variety of engaging literacy-rich experiences for children getting ready for kindergarten. Your future fox can attend one or all four sessions. There is no fee but registration is required and group size is limited so register soon for each program you are interested in. June 16: ABC Day; June 30: Look What I Can Read!; July 14: Favorite Storybook Characters; July 28: Books, Books, Books!

Read with Paws: Saturday, June 18, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

STEM Kit--Catapult: Monday, June 20, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville Library is highlighting a few of its STEM Kits this summer. Catapult is for ages 7-12. We are exploring the catapult and how it works using various stations for hands on experiments. Registration required; space is limited.

STEM Kit--Magnets: Tuesday, June 21, 11 to 11:30 a.m. The Yorkville Library is highlighting a few of its STEM Kits this summer. Magnets is for ages 4-7. Explore magnets and how they works using various stations for hands on experiments. Registration required; space is limited.

Stories in the Park: Bristol Station, June 22, 10:30 a.m. Stories in the Park is back. Grab a blanket or chairs and join Ms. Jennette at Bristol Station Park, 2753 Alan Dale Lane in Yorkville, to listen to several stories.

“Only One You”: Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. We are reading the inspiring book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz. After a brief discussion, we will paint a rock to add to an area in the children’s courtyard. Wear old clothes. Registration is on the YPL website.

STEM Kit--Bridges: Monday, June 27, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville Library is highlighting a few of its STEM Kits this summer. Bridges is ifor ages 7-12. We are exploring bridges, then building our own bridge. Registration required; space is limited.

Stories in the Park: Raintree Village Park B, June 29, 10:30 a.m. Grab a blanket or chairs and join Ms. Jennette at Raintree Village B Park, 872 Prairie Crossing Drive in Yorkville, to listen to several stories.

School of Wizardry: Live Action Role Play: Saturday, Aug. 6, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Come to a sorting ceremony dressed as your favorite wizard character. Then explore the library to earn points for your house by participating in the various activities. Add your email address to the registration. Your acceptance letter will be coming soon. Registration runs June 13 - July 15. Registration will close when capacity is reached.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.







