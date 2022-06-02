Plano police reports / June 2, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Felony retail theft charge

Plano police arrested Alejando Garza, 58, of the 500 block of Victoria Circle, North Aurora, at 2:28 p.m. May 29 at a store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on a charge of felony retail theft. Police said Garza was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

License violation

Plano police ticketed Carlos Alfaro, 30, of the 100 block of North West Street, Plano, at 9 a.m. May 28 after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the 100 block of North West Street. Police said Alfaro was cited for driving without a valid license.

Obstructing ID charge

Plano police arrested Felicia Johnson, 35, of the 200 block of Little Rock Road, Plano, on a charge of obstructing identification in connection with a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:15 a.m. May 27 in the 100 block of East Main Street. Police said Johnson was given a court date and released on her own recognizance.

Leaving accident acene

Plano police ticketed Bryan Steininger, 35, of the 10 block of Clark Road, Plano, with leaving the scene of an accident that occurred at 12:57 a.m. May 27 in the 0-10 block of East Main Street. Police said Steininger was released after being given a court date.