Oswego police reports / June 2, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Juvenile arrested at OEHS

Oswego police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile from Aurora at 7:30 a.m. May 24 at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road, on charges of disorderly conduct and assault. Police said the suspect allegedly threatened to harm and lunged at a staff member. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Warrant arrest made after vehicle stopped

Oswego police arrested Amber R. Moberly, 34, of North Aurora at 11:16 a.m. May 24 after stopping the vehicle she was driving on Douglas Road at Barnaby Drive. Police said Moberly was cited for driving while license suspended and found to be wanted on a DeKalb County warrant on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe. The suspect was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a theft that occurred at a fast food restaurant in the 300 block of Douglas Road. Police were notified of the theft at 4:42 p.m. May 24.

DUI among charges

Oswego police arrested Daniel J. Rivers, 36, of the 500 block of North Avon Court, Oswego, at 11:21 p.m. May 30 on Route 34 at Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said Rivers was charged with driving under the influence and illegal transportation of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Morgan E. Hall, 20, of the 2100 block of Mary Lane, Ottawa, for driving without a valid license after stopping her vehicle at 7:30 p.m. on Route 71 at Panther Lane.

Disorderly incident under investigation

Oswego police are continuing their investigation into a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at 12:15 a.m. May 27 in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive North.

DUI arrest on Fifth Street

Oswego police arrested David A. Cuevas, 26, of the 200 block of West Washington Street, Oswego, at 9:02 p.m. May 26 after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in the 0-100 block of Fifth Street. Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but Cuevas was charged with driving under the influence. He later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Juvenile charged with felony at OHS

Oswego police arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile at 1:33 p.m. May 26 at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, on a charge of felony disorderly conduct. Police said the juvenile pulled a fire alarm.

Loss totals $4,500 at local business

Oswego police took a report at 11:21 May 26 of fraudulent checks worth $4,500 being issued and cashed at a business in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Trespass arrest at OEHS

Oswego police arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile at 8:14 a.m. May 26 at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road, on a charge of criminal trespass. Police said the juvenile was not a student at the school.

Domestic battery report

Oswego police took a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 1:45 p.m. May 27 in the 100 block of Stone Gate Drive.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Oswego police arrested Felicity M. Baca, 23, of the 2400 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 11:52 p.m. May 27 on Route 31 at Mill Road. Police said Baca was charged with driving under the influence and released after posting bond. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Cited for 57 mph in 20 mph zone

Oswego police ticketed Jacik D. Daskiewicz, 28, of the 700 block of Oxbow Lane, Oswego, with speeding 57 mph in a 20 mph zone at 11:22 p.m. May 27 on Madison Street at Jackson Street in the village’s downtown.

Bicyclist treated for injuries at crash scene

A 14-year-old bicyclist received minor injuries when struck by a motor vehicle at 12:20 p.m. May 25 on Woolley Road at Colchester Drive in Oswego, village police reported. Police said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics treated the injured bicyclist who was released at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Oswego resident, was not injured.

OEHS incident

Oswego police took a report of what they described as a “potential battery” between a male and a female juvenile, both 17, May 25 at Oswego East High School. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Driving without a license

Oswego police ticketed Rasheed Calhoun, 18, of Aurora, for driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 2:48 p.m. May 25 at the Portillo’s restaurant on Route 34.

Theft by deception reported

Oswego police are investigating a theft by deception incident they were notified of at 5 p.m. May 25 in the 200 block of Foster Drive. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old Oswego woman, received a bad check from an unknown suspect. Police said the woman sent the suspect $4,073 in cash in the incident.

Hit-and-run crash

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:39 p.m. May 25 in the 200 block of Bolton Court. Police said at an unknown time a vehicle struck a mailbox, causing damage to a decorative stanchion.

Harassment case pending

Oswego police took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 3:45 p.m. May 25 in the 400 block of Frankfort Avenue. Police said a 62-year-old suspect, who resides in Phoenix, Arizona, sent several unwanted electronic communications to a 35-year-old victim who lives in the village. Police said the case is pending the issuance of a warrant.