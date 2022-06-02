Montgomery police commander graduates from Northwestern University management program

Montgomery Police Department Commander Liz Palko graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Executive Management Program (EMP) on Friday, May 20.

Commander Palko has served on the Montgomery Police Force since 2008. In June of 2019, she was promoted to the rank of Commander.

“We are grateful for our leadership’s dedication to higher education. At this point, 100% of the Montgomery Command Staff hold a master’s degree in a relatable field with aspirations to continuously improve all areas and operations,” Montgomery Chief of Police Phil Smith said in a news release. In addition, many of the staff hold specialized certifications and specialized training above and beyond, such as Commander Palko’s recent completion of the Public Safety Executive Management Program.

The three week program provides an intensive examination of law enforcement trends and the critical issues shaping the law enforcement field. Among the many current topics that participants study and discuss are leadership, risk management mitigation, accountability, media relations, critical incident command, leading in politically charged environments, race, and crime, to name a few.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 to expand the scope of university-level education and training in traffic safety. Since then, the institute has broadened its original objective to include exercise in police operations and management. The course, hosted by Elmhurst Police Department, finished with the graduation luncheon.

Montgomery Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Armando Sanders was in attendance to recognize Palko for her achievements.

To learn more about the Montgomery Police Department and the community engagement and safety initiatives, visit montgomeryil.org or follow the Montgomery Police Department on Facebook and Instagram.