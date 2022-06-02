Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 2, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:47 p.m. May 29 in the 5300 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 3:21 p.m. May 29 in Big Grove Township.

Juvenile injured in crash

A juvenile was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with injuries that were not life-threatening after a motor vehicle crash at 11:58 a.m. May 28 at Audrey Avenue and Schmidt Lane in Bristol Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Forgery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a forgery at 9:27 a.m. May 27 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:27 a.m. May 27 in the 0-99 block of Lakewood Drive in Bristol Township.

Minor injuries in Ridge Road crash

A 40-year-old Aurora resident was transported to Morris Hospital with minor injuries after a crash that occurred at 5:04 a.m. May 25 at Ridge Road and Route 52 in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of intimidation at 4:35 p.m. May 25 in the 9000 block of Penman Road in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said the report remains under investigation.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 6:16 p.m. May 25 in the 0-99 block of Ashlawn Avenue in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd Shryock, 55, of the 500 block of Fifth Street in Estherville, Iowa, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for multiple traffic violations at 8:15 p.m. May 25 on Veterans Parkway near Bridge Street in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Shryock was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Harassment report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communication at 8:49 a.m. May 24 in the 1000 block of Route 47. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Ticketed for 40 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Johnny Lopez, 37, of the 200 block of North Johnson Street, Newark, at 10:39 a.m. May 24 on Newark Road at Hollenback Road near Newark with speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Multiple citations issued

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Justin Saltijeral, 21, of the 0-1000 block of Bangs Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Circle Drive East at Old Post Road in Boulder Hill for a speeding violation. The sheriff’s office said Saltijeral was cited for speeding, no valid driver’s license and no proof of valid insurance.

License revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Taysha A. Smith, 24, of the 0-99 block of Durango Road, Boulder Hill, at 7:55 p.m. May 24 for driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle she was driving near the intersection of Long Beach Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.