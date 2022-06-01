Montgomery to kick off summer with Street Eats food truck fest Saturday

Montgomery Park will serve as the site for the village of Montgomery’s Street Eats Festival set from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend the daylong event which will feature 10 food trucks, a DJ, and a beer garden in the shaded park along the west bank of the Fox River at North River and Mill streets.

The event, produced by Brew Avenue Events, benefits the Montgomery Foundation.

“We received rave reviews from last year’s first-time event in Montgomery. The setting is perfect. The shaded park with the river backdrop makes the ideal location for food trucks. It will look awesome having all the food trucks lining River Street,” Brew Avenue Events owner Alessandro Vazquez said in a news release.

Vazquez suggests that eventgoers bring blankets and chairs to hang out in Montgomery Park along the river and enjoy the event after they grab food from one of the trucks. However, the village of Montgomery and Fox Valley Park District plan to have 40 picnic tables on-site for those who would like to stop by for a quick bite to eat.

The food trucks offer a variety of food such as mini doughnuts, funnel cakes and ice cream for those looking for something sweet. In addition, the fest features staple items such as various takes on burgers and fries from Culinary Gangster and Serna’s Grill, mac and cheese bowls from Auntie Vee’s, and crowd-favorite the Happy Lobster food truck with their famous lobster rolls. In addition, local downtown Montgomery’s own Grumpy Gaucho will be on-site with empanadas and churros. The list of vendors is available on the event’s Facebook page and is subject to change.

“Food truck events continue to be a great way for friends and families to get outside together and not have to worry about the ongoing COVID concerns or deal with the stress of what to plan to eat that everyone will like, Kristina Nemetz, communications manager for the village, said in the release. “Last year, this event was a huge hit. We had people stop by for lunch, some for a snack, some for dinner, and a few groups stayed the entire day.”

Tickets are not required, but those planning to attend may register online in advance through Brew Avenue Event’s Eventbrite site. Ample free parking is available in downtown Montgomery. Admission to the event is free. All food vendors and the beer garden will be accepting credit cardss. The food truck lineup is subject to change.

For information, visit the event’s Facebook page, Montgomery Street Eats Festival, the Village’s website montgomeryil.org, or the Eventbrite site at eventbrite.com/e/montgomery-street-eats-festival-tickets-274594659017.