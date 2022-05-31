May 31, 2022
Groot set to deliver 95 gallon garbage carts to Oswego households next week

By Shaw Local News Network
Groot Industries is the solid waste hauler for the village of Oswego. (Photo provided)

Starting the week of June 6, Oswego households will receive a free 95-gallon garbage cart from Groot Industries, the village’s solid waste hauler.

A 35-gallon cart will be delivered to senior citizens who receive the village’s senior utility bill discount, according to a statement from the village.

Residents who previously rented a garbage cart from Groot will keep their current cart and will not receive a new cart. All charges for rented carts have been discontinued, the statement reads.

Residents who previously purchased a Groot garbage cart will receive a new 95-gallon cart, and can keep their original cart. If you do not want to keep both carts, Groot will pick up one of the carts upon request.

After delivery, all households will be required to use a Groot garbage cart for trash disposal. A non-Groot container, 35 gallons or less and under 50 pounds, can only be used once the 95-gallon cart has been filled.

Visit the 2022 Groot Contract FAQs for additional information.