BREAKING: Orchard Road intersection reopened to traffic in Montgomery following shooting

UPDATED AT 1:25 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 31

Police have reopened Orchard Road at Mayfield Drive in Montgomery following a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police had closed the intersection for approximately 50 minutes to complete an investigation.

Initial reports indicate that the shots came from a vehicle and struck another vehicle and a window at the Walgreens store at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The Walgreens store was placed under lockdown as police investigated the incident. The lockdown was lifted at 1:14 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.