Waubonsee announces 2022 Distinguished Contributor, Distinguished Alumnus

Waubonsee Community College recently announced that Diane D. Homan, MD, has been named the 2022 Distinguished Contributor and Tim Buckley has been named the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus.

The Distinguished Contributor Award recognizes leaders and groups that have made an extraordinary commitment to promoting the college and its mission. Dr. Homan joined the Waubonsee Foundation Board of Directors in 2005. She has served as Scholarship Committee Chair since 2010 and, in 2017, became a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to an outstanding graduate of Waubonsee Community College. Awardees have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession, have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community, and demonstrated a continued interest in lifelong education. Tim Buckley is a 2012 Waubonsee Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee. Buckley graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School in 1981 and was recruited by Waubonsee head coach, Jay Bryant, to play on the men’s basketball team. After earning his Associate in Arts in Mass Communication at Waubonsee, Buckley transferred to Bemidji State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communications and a Master of Science in Physical Education. During his 36-year career, Buckley has earned a successful record of accomplishment as a men’s basketball coach at eight colleges across the United States.

Homan and Buckley were recognized at Waubonsee’s May 14 commencement ceremony.