May 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Still time to register youth for arts and crafts classes in June

By Shaw Local News Network
Participants in the upcoming Kendall County 4-H workshops will have an opportunity to create a clay coil pot during the June 13 program.

Kids and teens can explore their creative side with several workshops hosted by University of Illinois Extension this June in Yorkville.

Needle Felting Basics: Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the basics of needle felting, including how to use basic tools, forms and bases. They will create a shape with a cookie cutter, and then will decorate wool balls and learn about detailing, “coloring,” and finishing their felting project. Cost is $15, supplies included.

Paper Flowers: Friday, June 10, 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will create paper peonies or wild rose flowers in different colors and sizes. They can learn with a cutting machine or by hand. Cost is $10.

Clay Coil Pot: Monday, June 13, 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn basic clay hand-building techniques, as well as learn to build a coil pot out of air-dry clay. Youth will get to know design skills and different types of clay while creating a one-of-a-kind coil pot pencil holder. Cost is $15.

Self-care Creations: Monday, June 13, 1 to 3 p.m. Create a glitter stress toy, build and decorate a calming jar, or make some homemade bath fizzes for some self-care. The participants also will work on a vision board for identifying stress and distinguishing individual support systems. Cost is $10.

Photography 1: Tuesday, June 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will learn photography basics and learn how to take a great photo. Cost is $5.

Beginner Sewing: June 21, 23, 27 and 29, 10 a.m. to noon. During this four-part workshop, participants will learn how to use their own sewing machine and practice threading their machine, making a bobbin, sewing consistent seams and sewing a straight seam. Participants also will learn other skills as they make small practice projects, such as a tissue box or book cover and a pillowcase. Cost is $20 for four-part workshop.

Each of these creative classes will be taught by 4-H teen teachers with programs supervised by 4-H staff. They are designed for ages 8 to 18. Youth do not need to be 4-H members to participate, but class registration is required and space may be limited. Learn about each at go.illinois.edu/KendallCounty4H.