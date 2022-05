Sandwich Lions Club President Sharon Wallis recently presented the club’s $1,000 donation to Suzanne Kinsey, executive director of Fox Valley Community Services. FVCS is a non-profit senior services agency located in Sandwich and serving residents of DeKalb, LaSalle Kendall, and Kane counties. This donation was made possible by funds raised within the community through such projects as the Sandwich Lions Club’s steer raffle held annually during the Sandwich Fair.