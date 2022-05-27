Oswego’s Venue 1012 to kickoff summer Saturday with Country Bash, Tribute to Veterans

Tickets are on sale now for the village of Oswego’s 2022 summer event series at Venue 1012.

The outdoor entertainment venue, which opened in 2021 at 1012 Station Drive near Orchard Road, will host a combination of 17 ticketed and free events this summer, sponsored by Allied First Bank.

Four weekend headliner concerts, seven free Thursday night block parties, four Movies Under the Stars events and several other free events are on the official event calendar, venue1012.com/events.

Tickets can be purchased online at the venue’s website. Admission for weekend headliners is $15 for ages 13 and older or $50 for a four-concert bundle, with children 12 and younger admitted free and discounts for military, veterans and their families.

The Allied First Bank Summer Lineup kicks off Memorial Day weekend with Country Bash on this Saturday, May 28, and a Tribute to Veterans event May 29. Country Bash will feature Whiskeyfist and two other country bands and the Tribute to Veterans event will feature brass bands such as Celebration Brass and Springbrook’s Oswego Pops Orchestra playing patriotic favorites.

Other weekend headliners include High Infidelity on June 11; Bad Medicine, with opener Coverlicious, on July 23; and AC/DC tribute band AZ/DZ, with opener The Pyromaniacs, on Sept. 3.

Oswego's Venue 1012 opened last summer. Photo courtesy of the village of Oswego.

Thursday Night Block Party events, on select Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., will present free concerts with music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s; Motown and pop favorites; and a Back to School Bash.

Movies Under the Stars rounds out the series with free movies for all ages and lawn games including bags and giant Connect Four.

All events are family-friendly and have been created to engage a variety of different audiences. For details on weekend headliner performances, Thursday night block party agendas and Movies Under The Stars, visit the event calendar.

Select events will be catered by food trucks serving local fare, and wine and beer will be available for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax while celebrating long summer nights.

“Get ready to celebrate summer with tons of entertainment options for all ages,” said Oswego Village President Troy Parlier. “Not only is Venue 1012 a great place to gather with family and friends outdoors, but this year’s outstanding summer season also offers endless opportunities to make memories with live music and family fun.”

Venue 1012 along with the village’s special events program is designed to be self-sustaining on a year-to-year basis, funded through sponsorship, beverage and ticket sales, and other events-related revenue.