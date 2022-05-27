Kendall County non-profits may apply for COVID-19 relief funds

YORKVILLE – Non-profit agencies and community groups serving Kendall County residents may apply for federal grant funds to help mitigate the devastating financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An application portal on the Kendall County government website will open at noon on May 27 and is expected to remain open for 60 days.

The Kendall County Board gave final approval for the grant program to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funds to the non-profits at a special meeting on May 26.

Last year, the county distributed more than $440,000 in ARPA money to non-profits.

For the second round of grants to the non-profits, the county has budgeted $900,000. The maximum award per entity is $25,000. Non-profits that received a grant in the first round last year are not eligible.

During last year’s application process, some of the agencies and other groups were denied the grant money or gave up on the application process.

The problem for many of these non-profit organizations, often operating with a skeleton staff, was a requirement to include federal tax information in the application to the county.

County officials said they have learned from the experience and are eliminating that requirement and instead asking for documentation showing lost revenue.

Moreover, the county is planning a workshop in mid-June designed to help the non-profits navigate the application process.

“I’ll guide them in the right direction,” Kendall County budget and finance analyst Jennifer Karales said. The yet-to-be-scheduled workshop will be held at the Historic Kendall County Courthouse building.

Often reliant on community fundraising events, non-profits were particularly hard-hit by the limitations imposed by the pandemic, even as the demand for their services frequently increased.












