Yorkville police reports / May 26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist charged with speeding

Mariah Rodriguez, 22, of Aurora was ticketed for speeding and no valid license at 1:06 p.m. May 12 at the intersection of Route 34 and East Countryside Parkway.

Vehicle collision nets traffic charge

Jessica Sheets, 32, of the 500 block of Blaine Street, Yorkville, was cited with failure to yield at 9:30 a.m. on May 16 at the intersection of Routes 47 and 126.

A vehicle driven by a juvenile was traveling south on Route 47 when the vehicle driven by Sheets turned out of a business parking lot in the 1000 block of Main Street onto Route 47, striking the rear passenger side door of the other vehicle, causing damage to both, police said.

There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were able to be driven away.