Oswegoland Park District hosts ribbon cutting at renovated, expanded Boulder Point community center

Oswegoland Park District officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event to mark the completion of the Boulder Point community center renovation Thursday, May 19 at the center located at 0 Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.
“Looking at Boulder Point today it is hard to imagine what it once was: originally built in the 1960s as a car dealership,” Park District Executive Director Richard Zielke.
The building sat vacant for many years before being purchased and repurposed by the park district into a recreational center.
In attendance were State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt and Montgomery Village Trustee Tom Betsinger, who also serves as director or recreation for the park district.
The 3,426-square-foot addition is a byproduct of the park district’s Plan to Play, a comprehensive master plan developed in 2018 to provide a framework for investing in the park system and its facilities.
The renovation provides additional lobby space with improved seating and a viewing area of the gymnasium for parents and guests, two new rooms available for programs and for rent, updated mechanics and improved energy efficiency.
The $2.5 million project was funded in part by the PARC grant which covered 75% of the costs, with the park district funding the remaining 25%.