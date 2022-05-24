Oswegoland Park District hosts ribbon cutting at renovated, expanded Boulder Point community center

Oswegoland Park District officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event to mark the completion of the Boulder Point community center renovation Thursday, May 19 at the center located at 0 Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Exterior of the newly renovated Boulder Point recreation center at 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill. (Photo provided)

“Looking at Boulder Point today it is hard to imagine what it once was: originally built in the 1960s as a car dealership,” Park District Executive Director Richard Zielke.

The building sat vacant for many years before being purchased and repurposed by the park district into a recreational center.

In attendance were State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt and Montgomery Village Trustee Tom Betsinger, who also serves as director or recreation for the park district.

The 3,426-square-foot addition is a byproduct of the park district’s Plan to Play, a comprehensive master plan developed in 2018 to provide a framework for investing in the park system and its facilities.

The Boulder Point renovation provides additional lobby space with distanced seating and a viewing area of the gymnasium for parents and guests, as well as two additional rooms for programs and available to rent. (David Petesch)

The renovation provides additional lobby space with improved seating and a viewing area of the gymnasium for parents and guests, two new rooms available for programs and for rent, updated mechanics and improved energy efficiency.

The $2.5 million project was funded in part by the PARC grant which covered 75% of the costs, with the park district funding the remaining 25%.



















