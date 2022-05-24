Oswego approves $1.6M contract for street resurfacing program; work expected to start soon

Streets in several Oswego subdivisions will be resurfaced and repaired beginning next month.

The Village Board approved a resolution during a meeting May 17 to award a contract totaling $1,698,842 with Brothers Asphalt Paving, Inc., of Addison to complete the village’s annual street resurfacing program.

Susan Quasney, village staff engineer, said village officials are hopeful work will start during the first week of June with a tentative completion date of Oct. 15.

Roads scheduled for resurfacing include: Mustang, Longview, Theodore, Matena, Kensington and Manchester drives; Sherwick, Crofton, Sedgwick and Stone Hill roads; Newport Circle; Van Buren Street; and Majestic Lane, with patchwork being done on Minkler Road and Southbury Boulevard.

On May 4, the village received five bid proposals for the contract, ranging from Brothers’ low bid of $1,698,842 up to $1,994,330.

In a memo to the board, Quasney noted that bids came in higher than average and Brothers’ low bid exceeded the village engineering consultants’ pre-bid estimate by 1.1%.

To cover the cost of the contract, the village will use a combination of $600,000 in state-reimbursed Motor Fuel Tax funds and $1.4 million from its Capital Improvement Program fund.

Quasney said she does not foresee the need for any road closures during construction as the work will be mainly on residential streets.