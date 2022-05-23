Sandwich area Memorial Day service schedule announced

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1486, VFW Post 1486 Auxiliary Brown-Miller American Legion Post 181, Legion Post 181 Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 181 and Post 181 Legion Riders will participate in Memorial Day services in the Sandwich area on Monday, May 30. The public is invited to attend:

9:30 a.m.: Pine Mound Cemetery, La Salle County.

10 a.m.: Veterans Memorial Park, Sandwich.

10:30 a.m.: Oakridge Cemetery, Sandwich.

10:55 a.m.: Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk Township.

11:20 a.m.: St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Sandwich.

11:40 a.m.: Pratt Road Cemetery, Sandwich.

Noon: VFW Post 1486 Memorial, Sandwich.

The veterans’ organizations extend thanks to the veterans, Auxiliary, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts, Brownies, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders, and volunteers who helped place more than 450 American flags and veteran markers that decorate and honor the graves of our departed comrades.