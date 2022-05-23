Oswego Village Board approves fees, regulations for new dog park

Oswego dog owners will pay an annual $40 fee to use the village’s new dog park under an ordinance adopted by the village board in a unanimous ballot May 17.

Contractors are now constructing the dog park on a village-owned parcel at 100 Theoedore Drive, across the street from the village’s public works center and just south of Oswego High School.

The facility, the first of its kind in the village, is expected to open by the end of June as the installation of park fencing will begin after Memorial Day, May 30, according to village officials.

The fees and regulations for use of the park were proposed by village staff after they examined pricing and policies for dog park admissions in 24 other public dog parks throughout the Chicago region.

Of the 24 parks studied, six offered free use of their facilities while 18 others required some type of payment.

“For all the dog parks that require a payment/permit, the mean price for a resident is $44, $82 for nonresidents, $15 for each additional dog for a resident and $25 for each additional dog for a nonresident. The mean price for a one-day pass is $8,” a village staff memo reads.

In addition to the $40 annual fee for village residents with one dog, village staff recommended the village charge $10 for each additional dog.

Nonresidents will be charged $80 for a permit for one dog and then $15 for each additional dog.

Day passes will be $10 per dog under the proposal.

Dog park permits will be available on the village’s website at oswegoil.org.

To pay, dog owners will obtain a fob from the village once their permit has been approved. Dog owners will use the fobs to enter an electronic gate system to be installed at the park.

“By utilizing a fob system, the village will better understand demand for and use of the park, prevent sharing of pass codes on a keypad system and if there are problems at the park the village would be able to identity which users were at the park at the time of the incident,” the staff memo reads.

Under the approved park rules, dog owners will be required to show proof of license and immunization for their dogs; have no more than two dogs; keep their dogs in view and under voice command at all times; leash their dogs coming in and out of the park; and clean up after their dogs.

Dog park owners will be responsible for any damage or harm their dog(s) may inflict on village property, humans or other dogs.

The rules also state: “Use of this facility may expose you and/or your dog to an injury. This is a use at your own risk facility.”