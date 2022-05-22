Retired FVCS leader receives special recognition

Cindy Worsley, retired executive director of Fox Valley Community Services, recently received a special recognition from the Kendall County Board in appreciation for 40 years of service to senior citizens as the executive director of Fox Valley Community Services. She was congratulated by the Kendall County Board for being inducted into the Illinois Department of Aging Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame in the Community Service category.

Worsley has been a longtime proponent of the aging populace and has been influential in promoting senior centers, home services and adult day service since their inception and development.

Fox Valley Community Services assists thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties. For more information on services, call 815-786-9404 or visit fvoas.org.