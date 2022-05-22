PrairieFest Quilt Show set for June 15-19

Are you a proud quilt owner? If so, why not share your fabric art treasure with the whole community during the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt Show June 17-19?

Area residents who own heirloom family quilts or quilts they have created themselves or purchased are encouraged to display their treasures at this year’s show. Contemporary and antique quilts that are either machine or hand quilted are welcome. There is no cost to display quilts at the show.

This year’s show will be held during the annual Prairie Fest community celebration at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. (Jackson at Polk).

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19, noon to 4 p.m.

The show is co-hosted by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club, the Oswegoland Park District, and the Little White School Museum.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show on June 17 and 18. There is an appraisal fee.

Quilts for the show should be dropped off at the Little White School Museum on Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Displayed quilts must be picked up by their owners on Sunday, June 19, after the quilt show closes, between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Quilt entry forms are available for download and print-out at Prairiefest.com under the “Join Us” tab, from Quilters Dozen members, and during the drop-off time at the Little White School Museum on Wednesday, June 15.

Quilters Dozen annual quilt raffle fundraiser now underway

The Quilters Dozen has kicked off their annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51″ x 63″, the perfect size for cuddling on a couch, or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and hand quilted by the Quilters Dozen members.

Quilt raffle donation is $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. Raffle tickets are now available from quilt club members and, in groups of six, online at the Prairiefest.com website. Tickets for the raffle quilt will also be sold during the quilt show. Proceeds benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s Prairiefest Celebration.

The Quilters Dozen meets weekly at the Oswego American Legion Post 675 post home, 19 West Washington St., Oswego. For information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser, or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8743.