ABATE of IL members attend Freedom and Awareness Rally

Members from Open Roads Chapter ABATE of IL, Inc. attended the Freedom and Awareness Rally in Springfield on May 1. The group met bikers from all over the state of Illinois, exchanged events, networked, sold Summer Run Books, signed new members, and participated in the procession to the Capitol building with more than 225 bikes. Members from the State of IL, Inc. ABATE leadership team and state representatives spoke at the rally. For more information about Open Roads Chapter ABATE of IL, contact Cliff at 630-552-3828.