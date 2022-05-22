May 22, 2022
Shaw Local
ABATE of IL members attend Freedom and Awareness Rally

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured at the Freedom and Awareness rally are Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. members including: front row, Linda Oleson and Sharyl Mataya; middle row, Diana Rebechini, Tracey Supan, and Cliff Oleson; back row, Ruben Valencia, Dan Kazmer, Sam Mataya and Fred Chaffer.  (photo provided )

Members from Open Roads Chapter ABATE of IL, Inc. attended the Freedom and Awareness Rally in Springfield on May 1. The group met bikers from all over the state of Illinois, exchanged events, networked, sold Summer Run Books, signed new members, and participated in the procession to the Capitol building with more than 225 bikes. Members from the State of IL, Inc. ABATE leadership team and state representatives spoke at the rally. For more information about Open Roads Chapter ABATE of IL, contact Cliff at 630-552-3828.