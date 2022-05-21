Yorkville man seriously injured when struck by a vehicle outside apartment complex

A 30 year-old Yorkville man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle late Friday night outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive, according to Yorkville Police.

In a statement, police said they were summoned to the apartment complex at 11:02 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

Police said the man was struck by the vehicle as a result of the disturbance and the vehicle then left the area.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics transported the the man to an area hospital.

The offending vehicle also struck and damaged multiple garages, police said.

Police described the incident as isolated and said there is no threat to the public.

Though no arrests have been made, police said they are continuing their investigation.

Along with Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics Yorkville police were assisted in responding to the incident by personnel from the the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Oswego, Plano and Montgomery police departments.