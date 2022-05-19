Sandwich police reports / May 19, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

No FOID card

Sandwich police arrested Lindell Wallace, 31, at 8:20 p.m. May 11 near his residence on Eddy Street on a charge of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. Police said Wallace was released after posting bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on the charge June 28 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.