Oswegoland Park District, Fox Valley Special Recreation District invite feedback regarding ADA Transition Plan

The Oswegoland Park District is completing an update of its Transition Plan for existing parks and facilities, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

One of the ADA Transition Plan requirements is to seek public feedback on access priorities and preferences. A meeting to help the district better understand what is important to the community is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at South Point, 810 Preston Lane in Oswego.

John McGovern of The WT Group, LLC Accessibility Practice will review the ADA requirements for existing parks and facilities, discuss some factors other districts have considered in setting priorities, and share some images of what the WT Group access audit teams saw at Park District sites. Then, importantly, the audience shares information about their access priorities, helping to shape the transition plan. The meeting should conclude between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

“We have made many accessibility improvements since our first transition plan, and it is important to the park district that our parks and facilities are usable by people of all abilities,” said Colleen McCarty, Senior Park Planner and the ADA Coordinator for the district in a provided news release. She added, “The district has for decades been a partner in the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association, and making sites ADA compliant helps FVSRA programs too.”

To RSVP or request accommodations, contact McCarty at 630-554-4426 or cmccarty@oswegolandpd.org.








