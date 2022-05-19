Oswego police reports / May 19, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Alcohol, cannabis arrest

Oswego police arrested Jack J. Tansey, 20, of the 1300 block of Market Place Drive, Yorkville, at 2:29 a.m May 17 in the 3400 block of Orchard Road. Police said Tansey was charged with unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor and illegal transportation of adult use cannabis. Tansey was released on a recognizance bond.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9 a.m. May 16 in the parking lot of a supermarket on Orchard Road. No injuries were reported.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Kurt J. Cowan, 40, of the 200 block of Lynx Lane, Oswego, at 7:05 p.m. May 15 on a charge of domestic battery at his residence. Police said Cowan was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

ID theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of fraud via the internet reported by a 17-year-old at 1 p.m. May 12.

One hurt in Route 34 crash

A 25-year-old Rockford resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:33 p.m. May 13 on Route 34 at Pearce’s Ford Drive. Police said the injured motorist was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life- threatening.

Juvenile arrested on battery charge

Oswego police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on a charge of battery at 6:49 p.m. May 13 in the 100 block of Old Post Road. Police said the juvenile was released to a legal guardian.

Cyberstalking report

Oswego police took a report of cyberstalking and violation of a no stalking order at 10:30 a.m. May 13 at the police station. Police said the incident occurred March 22.

Purse theft under investigation

Oswego police took a report concerning the theft of a purse that had been left in a shopping cart at 6:45 p.m. May 10 at a store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said they are investigating.

Cash reported stolen

Oswego police are investigating the theft of more than $500 in cash at a business in the 2200 block of Wiesbrook Drive in the village. The theft was reported to police at 4:53 p.m. May 11.

Suspect identified in property damage case

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 5:49 p.m. May 11 at a business in the 300 block of Douglas Road. Police said damage was estimated at $400 and they have identified a suspect. The case has been referred to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges.